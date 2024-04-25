Menu
Aviation

Keyamo Defends Decision to Ground Dana Air, Citing Audit Report

By: Naija247news

Date:

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, justified his recent move to suspend operations of Dana Air, citing findings from an audit report conducted during his predecessor’s tenure that highlighted the airline’s precarious status.

Keyamo emphasized that internal reports from two years ago revealed Dana Air’s unsatisfactory condition, prompting concerns about its safety standards. He pointed out that the airline had been embroiled in a series of incidents, including a notable incident where an aircraft door flew open during approach to the runway.

During an appearance on the Channels TV programme Politics Today, Keyamo addressed criticisms regarding his decision, underscoring the potential risks posed to the flying public. He expressed a commitment to prioritize safety, highlighting the gravity of any tragic incident and the minister’s ultimate accountability.

The minister stressed the importance of regulatory oversight in ensuring airline compliance with safety standards, emphasizing his role in supervising regulatory bodies. He clarified that while his responsibility involves overseeing regulatory functions, his primary concern remains the safety and welfare of air travelers.

Keyamo urged stakeholders to recognize the paramountcy of safety regulations in the aviation industry, emphasizing his resolve to uphold stringent standards to safeguard passengers’ lives.

Air Peace Set to Launch Abuja-London Flights, Minister Keyamo Confirms
Dutch Investors Activate $250 Million Investments in Nigeria As Tinubu Woo Lithium Investors
