North East

Kaduna Assembly Panel Requests Finance Ministry Documents for El-Rufai Probe

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The ad hoc committee of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, investigating former Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the state’s debt burden, has called on the Ministry of Finance to submit financial documents from May 29, 2015, to 2023 for scrutiny.

In an official memorandum dated April 22 and endorsed by the Clerk of the Assembly, Mrs. Sakinatu Hassan Idris, the Assembly requested the Commissioner of Finance to provide necessary documents for the investigation.

The letter, issued after the Assembly’s 150th sitting on Tuesday, outlined the scope of the investigation, covering financial transactions, contractual liabilities, and related matters during El-Rufai’s administration.

Among the requested documents are records of total loans, approvals by the House of Assembly, accounts where loans were lodged, and drawdowns as recorded by the Project Finance Management Unit (PFMU) and the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Additionally, the Assembly sought State Executive Council minutes, resolutions on loans, payments to contractors, salary reports, KADIRS reports, terms and conditions of loans, appropriation items, payment records to contractors, sales of government properties, and related expenditure details from May 2015 to May 2023.

Similar requests were reportedly sent to other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) by the House of Assembly as part of the ongoing probe.

