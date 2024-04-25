‘I stopped going to gym because of heaven’ – Actor Williams Uchemba

April 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba says he stopped going to public gym because of his desire to “make heaven.”

He stated that he set up a gym at his home because he was being distracted by scantily-dressed ladies at the public gym.

The married movie star, however, publicly pleaded with ladies at the gym to “dress decently” to avoid leading men into temptation.

Speaking in a video message shared via his Instagram account, Uchemba said the indecent dressing of ladies at the gym was becoming “appalling” and he could no longer take it.

He said, “Ladies, should all the men stop coming to the gym? Because your indecent dressing is getting out of hand. It’s becoming appalling. I’m tired.

“Please, try and dress decently to the gym. There are men that are determined to make heaven, please don’t distract us. Everytime one comes to the gym, he is forced to see what he didn’t intend to see.

“You ladies have made up your mind to prevent Nigerian men from going to heaven but it won’t work because I’ve left the gym. I’ve set up a gym in my house because I cannot cope. I want to make heaven.” (www.naija247news.com).

