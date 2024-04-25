Menu
Retail & Households inflation

Fuel Scarcity Grips Kaduna Metropolis, Black Market Prices Soar Above N1000 per Litre

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Kaduna metropolis witnessed acute fuel scarcity on Thursday, with a majority of fuel stations unable to dispense fuel, forcing desperate consumers to turn to the black market where prices skyrocketed to over N1000 per litre of petrol.

The scarcity has inflicted hardship on commuters, as many were forced to trek to their destinations due to a sudden spike in transport fares. Ahmad and Shehu, two State University students, lamented the increased fare from Kawo to the Kaduna State University, which surged from N200 to a range between N300 to N400.

“People have resorted to trekking to reduce the distance, but the scorching weather has made it unbearable,” remarked Shehu.

The scarcity has significantly reduced traffic on major roads, as car owners opted to park their vehicles until the fuel situation stabilizes. Meanwhile, long queues formed at a few fuel stations in Kaduna North, where pump prices were allegedly hiked to between N750 and N810 per litre.

The transport fare for a journey that typically cost N150 from Signboard Junction to the Central Market surged to between N200 and N250, as commercial operators grappled with the fuel shortage.

Malam Sabo, a commercial bus driver, revealed that he purchased fuel at the black market for N1,200 per litre, forcing him to increase transport fares to make a profit.

In the midst of the fuel crisis, commuters and motorists in Kaduna are facing mounting challenges, with no immediate relief in sight.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

