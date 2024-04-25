Menu
Retail & Households inflation

Fuel Price Rise Again in Onitsha and Environs, Anger Brews Among Anambra State Residents

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Thursday morning brought unwelcome news for residents of Onitsha and surrounding areas as the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, surged yet again. Reports indicated a significant increase from the previous price of N700 per liter to a range between N730 to N750 across different petrol stations in the region.

The sudden spike in fuel prices followed the closure of all fuel stations in Anambra State on Wednesday, purportedly due to a meeting held by fuel dealers in the state capital, Awka. This meeting, lasting about five hours, concluded with stations reopening around 3:30 to 4:00 pm, now sporting inflated prices.

This practice of shutting down stations under the guise of meetings has become a familiar tactic employed by fuel station owners in Anambra. Unfortunately, these closures consistently precede price hikes, with no checks in place to deter such actions, allowing dealers to manipulate prices at will.

Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, which triggered the latest price surge, PMS was being sold at N700 per liter. However, barely two months ago, a similar meeting resulted in a jump from N660 to N700 per liter. Despite initial adjustments, the dealers convened again, pushing prices up to N730 to N740 per liter, exacerbating the financial strain on consumers.

Expressing frustration over the situation, commuters and residents voiced their grievances, condemning the actions of fuel dealers and the perceived apathy of the Anambra State Government. Some, like motorist Mr. Eze Okwudili and traders from various markets, accused the government of tacitly endorsing the dealers’ exploitative practices.

These sentiments were echoed by Stella Ebo, Duru Emmanuel, and Okachukwu Okpara, who highlighted the government’s failure to intervene effectively. They suggested that a stronger stance, such as shutting down non-compliant stations for an extended period, could force compliance and alleviate the burden on consumers.

Furthermore, they lamented the lack of uniformity in fuel prices across stations, with each establishment setting prices arbitrarily, exacerbating the challenges faced by consumers. Despite occasional announcements of price reductions by the government, dealers often cite reasons to maintain higher prices, demonstrating their unchecked power in the market.

In response to the escalating discontent, residents expressed a growing determination to challenge the status quo and demand accountability from fuel dealers and regulatory authorities. They emphasized their right to fair and transparent practices, signaling a potential groundswell of public action if the situation remains unaddressed.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

