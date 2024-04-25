Four year old pupil dies during feeding hours at his school in Abuja

April 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A four-year-old boy, Miguel Ovoke, a pupil of BrickHall Schools in Abuja, died while eating at his school on Wednesday, April 24.

Punch reports that the pupil started acting up during feeding hours and was rushed from his school located in Cadastral Zone B11, Kaura in Abuja to Excel Specialist Hospital, in the nation’s capital.

The death certificate dated April 24, 2024, issued by the hospital revealed that the four-year-old boy passed away after he was brought in by his teachers around 11 am in an unconscious state.

The deceased child was taken to the hospital “on account of aspiration on meat while feeding at school” according to the medical report signed by Dr Akinwande Ajayi, on behalf of the Medical Director.

The medical team of the hospital said upon examination, that the boy’s pupils were fixed and dilated, with a nonreactive response to light. The doctors also mentioned that his peripheral pulses were said to be “impalpable, blood pressure was unrecordable, and there was no cardiopulmonary activity or respiratory excursions, silent chest.”

The report indicated that all efforts of the medical team to revive the boy failed, giving a final report that he was “Brought in Dead.”

According to the publication, the parents of the deceased, suspecting foul play, have contacted a human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, to handle the case on their behalf.

Meanwhile, the management of the school has not issued any official statement concerning the matter.(www.naija247news.com).

