Tinubu’s Lithium Pitch Spurs Dutch Investors to Inject $250 Million into Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s significant lithium deposits as a catalyst for powering the global clean energy agenda during a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands in The Hague on Thursday.

Tinubu emphasized the potential of Nigeria’s youthful demographic and expansive market, positioning the country as an attractive investment destination for Dutch investors. He underscored the importance of strategic partnerships to harness opportunities in various sectors, particularly solid minerals.

The President’s remarks came during discussions at Prime Minister Rutte’s official residence, The Catshuis, where Tinubu elaborated on Nigeria’s commitment to fostering an investment-friendly environment through ongoing reforms.

With a focus on diversifying Nigeria’s economy beyond oil, Tinubu emphasized the nation’s capacity for innovation and highlighted the burgeoning potential of its dynamic youth population. He stressed the importance of creating opportunities that incentivize talented Nigerians to contribute to the nation’s development, thereby reducing irregular migration.

Tinubu proposed a collaborative approach between Nigeria and European nations, advocating for lawful migration of skilled Nigerian professionals while addressing the root causes of irregular migration. He outlined initiatives to empower Nigerian youth through education, skills development, and economic opportunities, aiming to build a prosperous future within their homeland.

Acknowledging the Netherlands’ contributions to Nigeria’s economic landscape, Tinubu commended Dutch investors for their confidence in the Nigerian economy. He highlighted recent investments totaling $250 million, including ventures in waste-to-wealth industrial facilities in Lagos State.

In reciprocation, Prime Minister Rutte lauded Tinubu’s economic reforms, citing increased confidence among international investors in the Nigerian market. Rutte commended Tinubu’s leadership and decision-making prowess, recognizing Nigeria’s progress under democratic governance.

The meeting underscored the importance of bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Netherlands, with a focus on fostering mutually beneficial economic ties. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting sustainable development and fostering prosperity through collaborative efforts in key sectors such as agriculture, information technology, healthcare, and renewable energy.

As Nigeria’s largest export destination in 2023, the Netherlands continues to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic landscape, with bilateral cooperation spanning several decades across various sectors.

