Demolition of Structures Along Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Begins April 27, FG Announces

The Federal Government has announced plans to commence the demolition of structures within the first three kilometers of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway on Saturday, April 27. This revelation was made by Mrs. Korede Keisha, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, during a press conference held on Thursday in the city.

Keisha clarified that the structures earmarked for demolition are those encroaching upon the designated right of way for the project. Urging affected property owners with concerns to come forward, she invited them to visit the secretariat of the Federal Ministry of Works starting from Thursday, April 25, until Friday, April 26, to address their issues.

Speaking at the press briefing, Keisha emphasized the importance of raising awareness among stakeholders along the project corridor. She noted that demolition notices have been dispatched to affected individuals and reiterated the opportunity for dialogue and resolution.

She stated, “The demolition notices have been issued to those within the project’s right of way, and we urge them to engage with us at the secretariat between today and tomorrow. We want to ensure that all concerns are addressed before the commencement of demolition activities.”

Keisha further outlined the timeline for the demolition, indicating that the initial focus will be on the first three kilometers of the highway. She underscored the government’s commitment to clearing the right of way for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, emphasizing the necessity of adherence to project specifications.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project spans 700 kilometers, aiming to connect Lagos to Cross River State while traversing through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states. With an estimated cost of N15 trillion for the entire project, each kilometer of the road is projected to cost N4 billion.

As the government moves forward with this ambitious infrastructure development initiative, it emphasizes the importance of cooperation and compliance from affected stakeholders to ensure the successful execution of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

