Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Demolition of Structures Along Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Begins April 27, FG Announces

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Federal Government has announced plans to commence the demolition of structures within the first three kilometers of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway on Saturday, April 27. This revelation was made by Mrs. Korede Keisha, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, during a press conference held on Thursday in the city.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Keisha clarified that the structures earmarked for demolition are those encroaching upon the designated right of way for the project. Urging affected property owners with concerns to come forward, she invited them to visit the secretariat of the Federal Ministry of Works starting from Thursday, April 25, until Friday, April 26, to address their issues.

Speaking at the press briefing, Keisha emphasized the importance of raising awareness among stakeholders along the project corridor. She noted that demolition notices have been dispatched to affected individuals and reiterated the opportunity for dialogue and resolution.

She stated, “The demolition notices have been issued to those within the project’s right of way, and we urge them to engage with us at the secretariat between today and tomorrow. We want to ensure that all concerns are addressed before the commencement of demolition activities.”

Keisha further outlined the timeline for the demolition, indicating that the initial focus will be on the first three kilometers of the highway. She underscored the government’s commitment to clearing the right of way for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, emphasizing the necessity of adherence to project specifications.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project spans 700 kilometers, aiming to connect Lagos to Cross River State while traversing through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states. With an estimated cost of N15 trillion for the entire project, each kilometer of the road is projected to cost N4 billion.

As the government moves forward with this ambitious infrastructure development initiative, it emphasizes the importance of cooperation and compliance from affected stakeholders to ensure the successful execution of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Fuel Price Rise Again in Onitsha and Environs, Anger Brews Among Anambra State Residents
Next article
US Human Rights Report: Nigeria’s 2023 Election Deemed Reflective of Voter Will Despite Irregularities
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“American Billionaires Enter Bidding War for TikTok as Chinese Owners Ordered to Sell”

Naija247news Naija247news -
A wave of American finance and tech moguls, led...

MRS Oil Slashes Diesel Price to N1,050/Litre Nationwide Following Dangote’s Price Cut

Naija247news Naija247news -
MRS Oil Plc has announced a significant reduction in...

Fuel Scarcity Grips Kaduna Metropolis, Black Market Prices Soar Above N1000 per Litre

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Kaduna metropolis witnessed acute fuel scarcity on Thursday, with...

It is time for state police in Nigeria, by Sunday Ehindero

Naija247news Naija247news -
The agitation for state police has a long history....

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“American Billionaires Enter Bidding War for TikTok as Chinese Owners Ordered to Sell”

Big Tech 0
A wave of American finance and tech moguls, led...

MRS Oil Slashes Diesel Price to N1,050/Litre Nationwide Following Dangote’s Price Cut

Retail & Households inflation 0
MRS Oil Plc has announced a significant reduction in...

Fuel Scarcity Grips Kaduna Metropolis, Black Market Prices Soar Above N1000 per Litre

Retail & Households inflation 0
Kaduna metropolis witnessed acute fuel scarcity on Thursday, with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading