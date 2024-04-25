D’banj Set to Release New Single ‘Since 04’ to Mark 20 Years in Music Industry

Renowned Nigerian music icon, Oladapo Oyebanji, professionally known as D’banj, has announced his plans to release a new single titled ‘Since 04’ as he commemorates two decades since the start of his illustrious career.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Taking to social media on Wednesday, D’banj took a moment to reflect on his remarkable journey in the music industry, reminiscing about the numerous groundbreaking moments he has experienced since stepping into the limelight.

In an Instagram post, accompanied by a teaser video, D’banj teased his upcoming single, scheduled for release on May 3, 2024, describing it as one of his personal favorites. He emphasized the significance of the title, which coincides with the year 2004, marking his debut in the music scene.

Expressing gratitude to his former Mo’hit crew members, including Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, D Prince, Dr. Sid, and Kayswitch, whom he fondly referred to as his brothers, D’banj credited them for their instrumental role in his journey to stardom. He acknowledged their unwavering support and the camaraderie that defined their collective success.

The announcement also served as an opportunity for D’banj to express his appreciation to everyone who has contributed to his success over the years. Additionally, he took a moment to offer apologies to anyone he may have unintentionally wronged during his career.

Throughout his illustrious 20-year career, D’banj has treated fans to unforgettable singles such as ‘Tongolo,’ ‘Why Me,’ ‘Oliver Twist,’ and ‘Mr. Endowed,’ among many others. His contributions to the music industry have earned him several prestigious awards, including the MTV EMAs, MAMAs, and the BET Award for Best African Act in 2011.

As he prepares to mark this significant milestone, fans eagerly anticipate the release of ‘Since 04’ and look forward to celebrating D’banj’s enduring legacy in Nigerian music.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...