CBN Raises Customs Duty Exchange Rate Amid Naira’s Decline

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has hiked the exchange rate for Customs duties at seaports by 11.1%, responding to the naira’s depreciation against the dollar.

The Customs FX duty rate was increased from N1,150.16/$ to N1,277.526/$ on April 25, as reported by the Nigeria Customs Service trade portal.

This surge translates to a rise of N127.366 on each dollar needed for goods clearance, impacting importers opening Form M.

The current black market rate saw the naira at N1,400 against the dollar, marking a 19.64% decrease in two weeks.

Eugene Nweke, a freight forwarder, attributes this to high import value and clearing costs, urging Customs to maintain a fixed exchange rate to stabilize product prices.

