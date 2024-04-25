Menu
CBN Raises Customs Duty Exchange Rate Amid Naira’s Decline

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has hiked the exchange rate for Customs duties at seaports by 11.1%, responding to the naira’s depreciation against the dollar.

The Customs FX duty rate was increased from N1,150.16/$ to N1,277.526/$ on April 25, as reported by the Nigeria Customs Service trade portal.

This surge translates to a rise of N127.366 on each dollar needed for goods clearance, impacting importers opening Form M.

The current black market rate saw the naira at N1,400 against the dollar, marking a 19.64% decrease in two weeks.

Eugene Nweke, a freight forwarder, attributes this to high import value and clearing costs, urging Customs to maintain a fixed exchange rate to stabilize product prices.

Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema Seeks Nigeria’s Patriotic Support Amid Gatwick Delay for London Flights
Macron swipes Britain’s Sunak’s Rwanda policy, “a betrayal of our European values
Yetunde Kolawole
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

