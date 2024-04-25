Bandits kill three, kidnap 8 in Kaduna

April 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have killed three people and abducted eight others in a fresh attack on Hayan Habuja village of Kakangi Ward in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack comes a few days after 23 people were killed by bandits at Anguwan Danko community near Dogon Dawa district in the same local government.

Confirming the incident to Channels TV on Thursday, April 24, the Secretary-General of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, BEPU, Abdurrashid Abarshi, said the bandits attacked the village at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, after they had camped at a nearby spot on Monday night to perfect their operation.

According to him, two persons were shot dead on the spot while four others were taken away by the bandits.

Mr Abarshi explained that the bandits, on their way out of Hayan Habuja village, killed another villager who was fetching firewood and also abducted four other persons.

The union, therefore, called on the relevant authorities to promptly execute measures to quell the lingering security threat in the area.

The union also lamented that the people of the area are languishing in fear.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...