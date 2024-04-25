Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Bandits kill three, kidnap 8 in Kaduna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have killed three people and abducted eight others in a fresh attack on Hayan Habuja village of Kakangi Ward in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack comes a few days after 23 people were killed by bandits at Anguwan Danko community near Dogon Dawa district in the same local government.

Confirming the incident to Channels TV on Thursday, April 24, the Secretary-General of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, BEPU, Abdurrashid Abarshi, said the bandits attacked the village at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, after they had camped at a nearby spot on Monday night to perfect their operation.

According to him, two persons were shot dead on the spot while four others were taken away by the bandits.

Mr Abarshi explained that the bandits, on their way out of Hayan Habuja village, killed another villager who was fetching firewood and also abducted four other persons.

The union, therefore, called on the relevant authorities to promptly execute measures to quell the lingering security threat in the area.

The union also lamented that the people of the area are languishing in fear.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Lady pours hot cooking oil on man over N100 in Adamawa
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lady pours hot cooking oil on man over N100 in Adamawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A lady identified as Hajara Yusuf,...

Mother, son, one other electrocuted in Ogun

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three people have been...

Multichoice Nigeria, hikes Dstv Gotv subscription fees by 25%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Multichoice Nigeria, a prominent Pay-TV operator,...

Nigeria’s 5G subscriptions rise to 1.24% in March 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Subscriptions for 5G connectivity maintained a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lady pours hot cooking oil on man over N100 in Adamawa

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A lady identified as Hajara Yusuf,...

Mother, son, one other electrocuted in Ogun

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three people have been...

Multichoice Nigeria, hikes Dstv Gotv subscription fees by 25%

Business News 0
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Multichoice Nigeria, a prominent Pay-TV operator,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading