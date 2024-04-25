Menu
EntertainmentLifestyle News

American Rapper Kanye West Joins Adult Industry

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American rapper Kanye West is set to join the adult industry.

The billionaire business mogul announced the launch of his own porn company called Yeezy Porn recently.

There have been reports that West was venturing into the adult industry. He has now confirmed his entry into the adult industry.

On his Instagram story on Wednesday, Kanye West wrote: “Yeezy Porn is cumming.”

West has been very critical of the porn industry in the past, saying it “destroyed my family but Jesus will heal everything.” (www.naija247news.com).

Suspected Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Rivers
Over 100 Inmates Escape As Rain Destroys Suleja Prisons
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

