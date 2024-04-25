Menu
“American Billionaires Enter Bidding War for TikTok as Chinese Owners Ordered to Sell”

A wave of American finance and tech moguls, led by former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, prepares multi-billion-dollar bids to acquire TikTok following President Joe Biden’s mandate for its Chinese owners to divest the app.

**Eager Buyers Enter the Fray**

Steven Mnuchin emerges as a prominent figure among a cadre of Wall Street and Silicon Valley titans, including former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and Pershing Square hedge fund chief Bill Ackman, eyeing bids for TikTok. Even “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary expresses interest in acquiring the addictive app.

**Formidable Hurdles Await Buyers**

Despite the allure of TikTok, potential buyers face formidable obstacles in wresting the app from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. ByteDance has a year to divest TikTok, pending approval from China’s Commerce Ministry, which has voiced strong opposition to any sale. Moreover, securing access to TikTok’s proprietary algorithm poses a significant challenge for prospective buyers, necessitating the reconstruction of technology and talent from scratch.

**Financial and Regulatory Challenges**

Raising the necessary billions and navigating regulatory scrutiny present additional hurdles for potential buyers. While some speculate about Mnuchin’s financing capabilities, others view Bobby Kotick as best positioned to develop a new algorithm and build a technology company. Meanwhile, Bill Ackman’s special finance vehicle and Jeffrey Yass’s substantial resources also garner attention as potential avenues for financing.

**Limited Options Amid Regulatory Scrutiny**

Regulatory constraints limit the pool of potential buyers, with antitrust actions looming over major tech companies like Meta and Apple. Even Snap, with its modest market capitalization, faces scrutiny. Experts suggest that Mnuchin’s experience in banking and fundraising could prove beneficial, while Kotick’s track record in gaming positions him as a formidable contender.

**Uncertain Future Amid Legal Battle**

Despite assurances from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew that the app isn’t “going anywhere,” legal battles loom over its fate. While potential buyers explore avenues for acquisition, uncertainties persist, with the possibility of divestiture or a ban looming large. As stakeholders strategize their next moves, the fate of TikTok remains uncertain in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and regulation.

