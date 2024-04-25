Menu
Aviation

Air Peace Set to Launch Abuja-London Flights, Minister Keyamo Confirms

By: Naija247news

Date:

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced on Thursday that Nigerian airline, Air Peace, is gearing up to initiate flights between Abuja and London.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, Keyamo disclosed that he had granted approval for Air Peace to expand its London route to include flights originating from Abuja.

“I approved Air Peace for the Abuja-London route just yesterday (Wednesday), not only the Lagos-London route. Let Air Peace block that path and start a war. It’s all for the good of Nigerians,” Keyamo stated.

The minister emphasized that local airlines, including Air Peace, should operate flights to Heathrow Airport rather than Gatwick Airport. He described Gatwick Airport as a “low-hanging fruit” and a starting point for airline operations.

Keyamo further mentioned that he has been reviewing the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between the UK and Nigeria, indicating that decisions will be made upon the completion of the review.

Air Peace recently launched direct flight operations from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London on March 30, 2024, in response to the lopsided BASA between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The move has garnered praise from industry observers, encouraging more local airlines to explore profitable international routes. However, the entrance of Air Peace into the London route has triggered a price war among airlines, with foreign carriers resorting to underpricing to maintain their market presence.

Keyamo assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation and pledged full federal support to Air Peace amidst the competitive landscape.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

