Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema Seeks Nigeria’s Patriotic Support Amid Gatwick Delay for London Flights

Air Peace Faces Delay in London Slots Approval

Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, revealed that the airline is encountering delays in securing slots at Gatwick Airport for its Lagos to London flights between October and December. He attributed this delay to what he described as “dirty tricks” employed to impede Air Peace’s operations on the Lagos-London route.

Challenges on Lagos-London Route

Onyema highlighted the obstacles faced by Nigerian airlines operating on the Lagos-London route, citing issues with Gatwick Airport and other airlines. He emphasized the need for transparency in addressing these challenges to ensure fair competition and sustainability in the aviation sector.

Air Peace’s Market Advantage

Despite facing hurdles, Onyema emphasized Air Peace’s unique position in offering cost-effective travel options for passengers from various Nigerian states to London via Lagos. He underscored the airline’s commitment to addressing operational challenges and providing quality service to its customers.

SAATM and African Market Access

Onyema raised concerns about the uneven implementation of the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM) across African countries where Air Peace operates. He cited instances of excessive airport charges and regulatory barriers hindering the airline’s access to the African market, calling for a more equitable approach to promote intra-Africa trade and connectivity.

Government Support and Industry Collaboration

Representatives from the Ministry of Aviation underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing safety standards, supporting local businesses in the aviation sector, and optimizing revenue generation. They emphasized the importance of collaboration between government agencies, industry stakeholders, and associations like NANTA to address challenges and unlock Africa’s economic potential in the travel and tourism sector.

