Agboola Ajayi Emerges PDP Candidate for Ondo State Governorship Election

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has secured the candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming November governorship election, emerging victorious in the party’s primary.

Ajayi clinched the nomination after garnering a total of 264 votes during the party’s primary election. His closest contender, former House of Representatives member Kolade Akinjo, trailed behind with 157 votes.

This victory positions Agboola Ajayi as the flagbearer of the PDP, paving the way for his participation in the gubernatorial race scheduled for November.

