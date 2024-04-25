Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Agboola Ajayi Emerges PDP Candidate for Ondo State Governorship Election

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has secured the candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming November governorship election, emerging victorious in the party’s primary.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ajayi clinched the nomination after garnering a total of 264 votes during the party’s primary election. His closest contender, former House of Representatives member Kolade Akinjo, trailed behind with 157 votes.

This victory positions Agboola Ajayi as the flagbearer of the PDP, paving the way for his participation in the gubernatorial race scheduled for November.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Some US troops set to depart Chad, at least temporarily
Next article
Air Peace Set to Launch Abuja-London Flights, Minister Keyamo Confirms
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Dutch Investors Activate $250 Million Investments in Nigeria As Tinubu Woo Lithium Investors

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
 Nigeria's Lithium Reserves: Catalyst for Clean Energy  Tinubu...

Keyamo Defends Decision to Ground Dana Air, Citing Audit Report

Naija247news Naija247news -
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, justified...

Air Peace Set to Launch Abuja-London Flights, Minister Keyamo Confirms

Naija247news Naija247news -
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced...

Some US troops set to depart Chad, at least temporarily

Naija247news Naija247news -
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The United States is...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dutch Investors Activate $250 Million Investments in Nigeria As Tinubu Woo Lithium Investors

Analysis 0
 Nigeria's Lithium Reserves: Catalyst for Clean Energy  Tinubu...

Keyamo Defends Decision to Ground Dana Air, Citing Audit Report

Aviation 0
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, justified...

Air Peace Set to Launch Abuja-London Flights, Minister Keyamo Confirms

Aviation 0
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading