Access Holdings Plc Shareholders Approve $1.5 Billion Capital Raise

Access Holdings Plc shareholders have given unanimous approval to the company’s proposal to raise $1.5 billion through a bond or share sale, alongside an additional N365 billion via a Rights Issue, aimed at fueling the company’s ambitious growth agenda.

During the meeting, shareholders also endorsed the appointments of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Olusegun Ogbonnewo, and Ojinika Olaghere as Non-Executive Directors.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede’s appointment as Chairman received commendation from shareholders, who lauded his previous success with the institution, notably transforming it into Nigeria’s largest lender by market value alongside the late Herbert Wigwe.

Chief Sunny Nwosu, Chairman Emeritus of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), expressed enthusiasm about Aig-Imoukhuede’s return, citing his proven track record, experience, and strategic insights as pivotal for steering Access Holdings towards achieving its ambitious goals.

The shareholders’ meeting also saw the approval of a final dividend payment of N1.80 kobo per N0.50 kobo ordinary share for the 2023 financial year, marking a significant 28 percent improvement from the corresponding period in 2022.

