Banks & Finance

Access Holdings Plc Shareholders Approve $1.5 Billion Capital Raise

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Access Holdings Plc shareholders have given unanimous approval to the company’s proposal to raise $1.5 billion through a bond or share sale, alongside an additional N365 billion via a Rights Issue, aimed at fueling the company’s ambitious growth agenda.

During the meeting, shareholders also endorsed the appointments of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Olusegun Ogbonnewo, and Ojinika Olaghere as Non-Executive Directors.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede’s appointment as Chairman received commendation from shareholders, who lauded his previous success with the institution, notably transforming it into Nigeria’s largest lender by market value alongside the late Herbert Wigwe.

Chief Sunny Nwosu, Chairman Emeritus of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), expressed enthusiasm about Aig-Imoukhuede’s return, citing his proven track record, experience, and strategic insights as pivotal for steering Access Holdings towards achieving its ambitious goals.

The shareholders’ meeting also saw the approval of a final dividend payment of N1.80 kobo per N0.50 kobo ordinary share for the 2023 financial year, marking a significant 28 percent improvement from the corresponding period in 2022.

Nigeria Revokes 924 Dormant Mining Titles, Invites New Investors
Federal High Court Adjourns First Bank Holdings Shareholder Suit
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

