Wike vs Fubara Crisis: Resignations Dismantle Rivers State Economic Cabinet

In a significant upheaval within the Rivers State administration, four commissioners serving under Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara have tendered their resignations, adding fuel to the ongoing political discord.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Commissioners George Kelly (Works) and Henry Ogiri (Power) stepped down following their appointments by the federal government. Meanwhile, Prof. Zacchaeus Adango (Attorney General) and Isaac Kamalu (Finance) resigned after being redeployed to different ministries against their wishes.

The reshuffle, announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, saw Adango reassigned to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) and Kamalu moved to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

Both Adango and Kamalu rejected their transfers, expressing concerns about the ongoing political unrest in the state. Adango, in his resignation letter, cited Governor Fubara’s alleged interference in his duties and his loyalty to Minister Nyesom Wike.

Kamalu, in his resignation, criticized the state government’s failure to achieve lasting peace despite interventions by President Ahmed Tinubu. He also disputed claims of revenue improvement made by the administration.

The Rivers State Government, however, downplayed the impact of the resignations, stating that the administration would continue unaffected. Commissioner Joseph Johnson emphasized that the government remained committed to the peace deal brokered by President Tinubu.

While the departures signal a turbulent period for the administration, they also underscore the deep-rooted divisions within Rivers State politics. With tensions escalating, the stability of Governor Fubara’s leadership faces renewed scrutiny amidst ongoing challenges.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...