South South

Wike-Fubara Crisis: River State Finance Commissioner Resigns, Questions N27bn IGR Claim

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Rivers State Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, has tendered his resignation from the State Executive Council, citing disagreements with Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s assertion of a monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) rise to N27 billion.

Kamalu’s resignation follows his recent redeployment to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment by the governor.

In a letter addressed to Governor Fubara through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, Kamalu expressed frustration with the prevailing atmosphere of doubt and bitterness, making it challenging to deliver effective governance.

Having previously served as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning under Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration, Kamalu reiterated his commitment to peace and good governance but highlighted the necessity of a conducive environment for effective service delivery.

He expressed reluctance to accept his redeployment and ultimately rejected it, tendering his resignation from the cabinet with immediate effect.

Kamalu thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve and conveyed his best wishes for peace and progress in Rivers State.

Minister targets $100b contribution from creative industry to GDP by 2030
Anambra State Assembly Passes Bill to Curb Secret Cult Activities
