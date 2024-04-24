Troops Neutralise scores of terrorists in Zamfara, Katsina

April 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Army says its troops deployed for Counter-terrorism operations in Zamfara and Kastina States have successfully neutralised scores of terrorists, who attempted to abduct some civilians.

The army in a post on its official X Handle on Tuesday, said the troops also rescued the victims.

It said that the troops responded to a distress call on the attack of some farmers by terrorists along Gidan Shaho Road in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The intervention of the troops forced the terrorists to abandon their victims and fled.

According to the post, some of the victims with gunshot wounds were promptly evacuated to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

It said the troops, in a separate incident, also responded to a kidnap incident along Fangaltama-Mayanchi road in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The tweet said the troops trailed and engaged the fleeing extremists, successfully neutralising two of them, while others took to their heels.

It added that the troops rescued five commuters and recovered two AK-47 rifles, eight rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition and two mobile phones from the terrorists.

“In another joint clearance operation with the Katsina State Civilian Joint Task Force, security forces conducted a successful offensive, targeting suspected terrorists’ hideouts at Shawu, Dugun Fakwu, and Tafki Villages in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Troops destroyed the enclaves and recovered a fabricated gun and other dangerous weapons in the operation.

“The swift and decisive actions of the troops demonstrate their unrelenting commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the affected communities,” it said. (www.naija247news.com).

