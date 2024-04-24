Suspected armed robbers kill Kogi varsity lecturer

April 24, 2024.

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed Dr. Sarinus Ettor Kabo, an associate professor of Law at the Prince Abubakar University Anyigba, (formerly Kogi State University).

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that Kabo was shot dead along Makurdi-Naka Road, between Adaka and Kula communities in Benue State on Monday, April 22, 2024.

According to reports, Kabo was doing his sabbatical leave at the Taraba State University Jalingo.

Upon conclusion, he decided to relocate back home on Monday only to meet his untimely death.

His body was deposited at the University of Makurdi Teaching Hospital mortuary.

Kabo was in 2023, promoted to the rank of Associate Professor of International Human Rights Law by the Governing Council of the Kogi State University Anyigba (now PAAU Anyigba).(www.naija247news.com).

