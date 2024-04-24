Menu
Security agent shoots dead LAUTECH student, injures 2 others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A yet to be identified security guard killed a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) and injured two others in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the institution when the security agent was invited to settle a misunderstanding between two people in the school.

An eyewitness said the security agent allegedly shot sporadically into the air while attempting to settle the matter.

The witness said that it was in the process that the bullet hit the student who lost his life, while two other students also got injured.

The incident reportedly triggered a riot in the school as students locked the school’s gates in protest, seeking for justice for the deceased.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation had commenced.

“Investigation is ongoing. Updates would be provided accordingly please,” Osifeso said. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
