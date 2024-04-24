Oando Plc Pledges to Ramp Up Oil Production Following $78.71 Billion Loss in 2022

Oando Plc has announced its commitment to enhancing oil production and increasing cash inflows as part of its strategy to regain profitability. The Group Chief Executive, Wale Tinubu, made this assertion following the release of the company’s 2022 Annual Reports Consolidated and separate financial statements.

Tinubu acknowledged the challenges faced by the company in 2022, citing heightened militancy and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region as significant factors contributing to a decline in crude production volumes. Additionally, he highlighted increased net interest expenses due to rising interest rates on major facilities. To address these issues, Oando Plc has implemented measures to bolster production and cash inflows, including collaborating with partners to enhance security and exploring growth opportunities.

In March 2023, Oando Plc received an offer from its core shareholder to acquire shares from minority shareholders and delist from the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited.

Despite revenue growth of 147.89% to N1.99 trillion in 2022, the company reported a net loss of N78.71 billion, attributed to high costs and finance expenses. The directors did not propose a dividend for the year.

The independent auditor’s report expressed concerns about Oando’s ability to continue as a going concern due to its negative asset position and funding shortfall. Management plans to refinance debts and address funding gaps, but uncertainty remains regarding the availability of necessary funding.

While some shareholders expressed dissatisfaction with the delisting plan, Oando Plc remains focused on its objectives to enhance profitability and operational efficiency.

