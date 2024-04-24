Menu
Nimet forecasts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorms

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says there will be thunderstorms and sunshine across the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja, predicted a sunny atmosphere over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.

The agency envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara and Kaduna states during the afternoon and evening periods.

According to the agency, sunny skies with few cloud patches are expected over the North Central region during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi and Kwara states.

“The southern region should be cloudy with spells of sunshine, more cloud build up is expected over the coastal parts, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, during the morning hours.

“Isolated thunderstorms are expected over the South West Inland including the coastal parts of Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states later in the day,” it said.

NiMet also predicted sunny skies on Thursday with few cloud patches over parts of the North West, however, expecting parts of the North East to be sunny and dry during the morning hours.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Taraba and Kaduna states later in the day.

According to NiMet, the North Central should be Sunny with few cloud patches during the morning hours.

“Progressing into the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi and Kwara states.

“The southern region should be cloudy with spells of sunshine, more cloud build up is expected over the coastal parts.

“There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening period, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states,” it said.

According to NiMet forecast, Friday will experience sunny skies with few cloud patches over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

It envisaged sunny skies with few cloud patches over the North Central region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Kogi during the morning hours.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau later in the day.

‘The southern region should be cloudy with spells of sunshine, more cloud build up is anticipated over the coastal parts during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Bayelsa.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. The public should take adequate precaution,” it said.

NiMet advised Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from its office for effective planning in their operations. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
