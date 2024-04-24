Nigeria’s NCAA Suspends Dana Air Operations Following Runway Excursion Incident

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has taken the decision to suspend flight operations of Dana Air after an incident involving one of its MD-82 aircraft with registration marks 5N-BKI at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Tuesday.

Eighty-three passengers and six crew members were aboard during the incident.

In a letter addressed to the Accountable Manager of Dana Airlines Limited, the Ag. Director General of NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, emphasized the necessity of the suspension to facilitate safety and economic audits.

The suspension on the airline’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) will be effective from 24th April 2024 at 23:59, pending the outcome of the investigation by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The letter stated: “As a precautionary step, and in accordance with Sec 31 (7) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022, the Authority has imposed a suspension on your Air Operator Certificate (AOC) with effect from 24™ April 2024 at 23:59 to allow for a thorough safety and economic audit.

“The safety audit will entail a re-inspection of your organization, procedures, personnel, and aircraft as specified by Part 1.3.3.3 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, while the economic audit will critically examine the financial health of your airline to guarantee its capability to sustain safe flight operation”.

