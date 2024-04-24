Nigerian Rice Prices See Significant Decline Following Naira’s Rebound Against the Dollar

In a notable turn of events, the price of a 50-kilogram bag of rice has witnessed a considerable drop across various regions in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, and border communities. This downward trend comes as a direct consequence of the recent rebound of the naira against the dollar, offering relief to consumers who have been grappling with soaring food prices.

Reports from our correspondents reveal that in major cities such as Lagos and Abuja, as well as Ogun State, the average price for a 50kg bag of rice has plummeted from about N90,000 in February 2024 to an average of N67,000. Notably, in communities situated close to the borders, such as Imeko, Idiroko, and Oja-Odan in Ogun State, the staple is being sold at even lower rates, with prices hovering around N49,000 or below.

Ms. Mayowa Tosho, speaking from Saki, a border community in Oyo State, disclosed that a bag of rice now sells for N42,000, reflecting the downward trend in prices observed across various regions.

Furthermore, the decline in rice prices has been more pronounced for foreign parboiled rice compared to local brands. This shift in pricing dynamics follows a series of government interventions and policy adjustments aimed at stabilizing the rice market.

In 2015, former President Muhammadu Buhari implemented a ban on the importation of rice through land borders, subsequently mandating that rice should only be imported through seaports after the payment of all necessary duties. Additionally, the Central Bank of Nigeria prohibited importers of rice and other items from accessing foreign exchange through the official window, with the aim of promoting local production.

However, the ban on rice importation through land borders was lifted in October, allowing importers to access forex from the official market. This policy change, coupled with the recent appreciation of the naira against other currencies, has contributed to the reduction in rice prices witnessed in recent months.

While consumers welcome the decrease in rice prices, economists remain cautious, emphasizing the need for sustained stability in the rice market. Despite the significant decline, challenges persist in certain regions, where rice prices continue to remain high, indicating potential disparities in market rates across different locations.

