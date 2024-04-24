Nigerian Bourse Declines, All Share Index Drops by 0.35%

April 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday as the All Share Index declined by 0.35% to close at 99,311.54 points against the previous close of 99,665.05 points on Monday.

The market capitalisation closed at N56.167 trillion, shedding 200 billion from N56.367 trillion recorded in the last session.

An aggregate of 574 million units of shares were traded in 7,324 deals, valued at N7.8 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 16 stocks gained against 25 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Sunu Assurance with 10.00% growth, led the gainers table to close at N1.10 from the previous close of N1.00.

JAPAULGOLD and CAP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.84% and 9.38% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Honeywell Flour, FBN, OANDO and FTN Cocoa ahead of other stocks shed their share prices by 9.89%, 9.88%, 9.82% and 9.40% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 125.7 million units of its shares in 467 deals, valued at about N1.89 billion.

UBA traded about 55 million units of its shares in 685 deals, valued at about N1.28 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 51 million units of its shares in 958 deals, valued at N833 million.(www.naija247news.com).

