Financial Markets

Net Foreign Exchange Inflow Increases by 7.3% to $33.9 Billion in 2023 Despite Low Dollar Inflow

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The net foreign exchange (Forex) inflow into the economy saw a 7.3% year-on-year increase, reaching $33.9 billion in 2023 compared to $31.58 billion in 2022. This growth, amid challenges in dollar inflow in the FX market, was fueled by a notable 22.7% decline in net FX outflow from the economy during the year.

According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Quarterly Statistical Bulletin for 2023, FX inflow into the economy dropped by 8.9% year-on-year to $65.76 billion in 2023 from $72.19 billion in 2022. Similarly, FX outflow decreased by 22.7% year-on-year to $30.86 billion in 2023 from $39.92 billion in 2022.

Consequently, the net FX inflow witnessed a 7.3% year-on-year growth, amounting to $33.9 billion in 2023 from $31.58 billion in 2022.

Autonomous FX Sources:
Foreign exchange inflow through autonomous sources dipped by 2.5% to $40.2 billion in 2023 from $41.24 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, FX outflow through autonomous sources declined by 41.8% year-on-year to $5.78 billion in 2023 from $9.94 billion in 2022. Consequently, net FX inflow through autonomous sources increased by 9.96% year-on-year to $34.42 billion in 2023 from $31.3 billion in 2022.

CBN Inflow:
Further analysis revealed that foreign exchange inflow through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decreased by 19.8% to $23.96 billion in 2023 from $29.88 billion in 2022. Additionally, foreign exchange outflow through the apex bank dropped by 16.8% to $26.9 billion in 2023 from $32.35 billion in 2022. Consequently, the CBN recorded a net foreign exchange outflow of $2.94 billion in 2023, marking a 19% rise from the $2.47 billion recorded in 2022.

FPIs Surges by 167.8% in Nigerian Stock Market, Reaching N118.92 Billion in February 2024
Nigerian Bourse Declines, All Share Index Drops by 0.35%
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

