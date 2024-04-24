Menu
Retail & Households inflation

Multichoice Nigeria Announces Subscription Price Increase for DStv and GOtv

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Multichoice Nigeria, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, has revealed plans for a price hike across its subscription packages, effective from May 1, 2024, marking a few months since the last adjustment.

In a statement titled, ‘Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages,’ Multichoice acknowledged the potential impact on its valued customers, attributing the decision to the rising cost of business operations. Despite the increase, Multichoice reaffirmed its commitment to providing top-tier entertainment and viewing experiences, pledging to maintain the delivery of high-quality content and exceptional service.

The cable TV giant cited the surge in the cost of business operations as the primary reason for the latest price adjustment.

The revised prices for DStv packages are as follows:

– Premium: N37,000
– Compact Plus: N25,000
– Compact: N15,700
– Confam: N9,300
– Yanga: N5,100
– Padi: N3,600

Additionally, access fees stand at N5,000, with an XtraView fee of N5,000.

For GOtv packages, the updated prices are:

– Supa+: N15,700
– Supa: N9,600
– Max: N7,200
– Jolli: N4,850
– Jinja: N3,300
– Smallie: N1,575

HDPVR Access Service: N5,000

Read Also: Incomplete Prizes: Phyna Rejects New MultiChoice Offer, Insists on Maldives Trip, Others

