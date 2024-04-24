Minister targets $100b contribution from creative industry to GDP by 2030

*Minister Sets Ambitious Goals for Nigeria’s Creative Industry*

During a management retreat held on Wednesday in Abuja, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa-Musawa, unveiled ambitious targets for the creative sector, aiming for a $100 billion contribution to Nigeria’s GDP by 2030 and the creation of 2 million jobs by 2027.

Addressing the gathering with the theme “Driving Creativity and Innovation Towards Destination 2030,” Musa-Musawa emphasized the ministry’s commitment to cultural expansion to harness the nation’s diversity effectively.

She highlighted the strategic roadmap endorsed by the President, expressing confidence in achieving the set objectives with the collective efforts of the agencies under the ministry.

Musa-Musawa underscored the potential of the creative industry, envisioning its replication of the telecoms sector’s success and substantial contribution to job creation.

Emphasizing the importance of capacity building, she emphasized that Nigeria’s future lies in industries like the creative economy rather than oil, citing the nation’s rich cultural diversity as a significant strength.

The minister called for unity among stakeholders and urged alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s priority areas to elevate Nigeria’s cultural and creative landscape.

Echoing her sentiments, James Sule, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, emphasized the crucial role of creativity in problem-solving and innovation, stressing the need to harness intellectual capital for sustainable growth and development.

