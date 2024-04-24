Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

”Marry your selves” – Actress Uche Ogbodo advise colleagues

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo, tells colleagues to marry themselves and stop searching for a life partner outside Nollywood industry.

Owing to a rise of unmarried thespians finding it difficult to get a life partner, the seasoned actress gave her 2 cents on the matter.

She believes a fellow colleague would understand the demands of the job better and would be more a more suitable partner for marriage.

Uche Ogbodo also made a case for Nollywood actresses, insisting that they make the best wives.

She wrote:

“My Advice To Nollywood actors or Actresses looking for a Life Partner. LOOK WITHIN THE INDUSTRY,

Husband full there, Wife Full. Marry your selves . Your fellow actor understands you and your job better than an Outsider. Besides Nollywood actresses make the Best Wives . Argue with yourself if you no Gree 😝

Make You for No Old Where you Dey find Husband or Wife ooo!

Just a Piece of Advice. Me Sef nah Nollywood Actor I marry. A Word is Better for the Wise. #goddesssayso”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Seeks Shareholder Approval for N400 Billion Debt Programme
Next article
Gunmen Kills Two In Taraba Community Attack
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PZ Cussons Contemplates Exiting African Market Amid Economic Challenges

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
PZ Cussons Plc announced yesterday that it has initiated...

Federal High Court Adjourns First Bank Holdings Shareholder Suit

Naija247news Naija247news -
Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in...

Access Holdings Plc Shareholders Approve $1.5 Billion Capital Raise

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Access Holdings Plc shareholders have given unanimous approval to...

Nigeria Revokes 924 Dormant Mining Titles, Invites New Investors

Naija247news Naija247news -
ABUJA, April 24 - Nigeria has taken immediate...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PZ Cussons Contemplates Exiting African Market Amid Economic Challenges

Quoted Companies 0
PZ Cussons Plc announced yesterday that it has initiated...

Federal High Court Adjourns First Bank Holdings Shareholder Suit

Cases & Trials 0
Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in...

Access Holdings Plc Shareholders Approve $1.5 Billion Capital Raise

Banks & Finance 0
Access Holdings Plc shareholders have given unanimous approval to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading