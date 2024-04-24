”Marry your selves” – Actress Uche Ogbodo advise colleagues

April 24, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo, tells colleagues to marry themselves and stop searching for a life partner outside Nollywood industry.
Owing to a rise of unmarried thespians finding it difficult to get a life partner, the seasoned actress gave her 2 cents on the matter.
She believes a fellow colleague would understand the demands of the job better and would be more a more suitable partner for marriage.
Uche Ogbodo also made a case for Nollywood actresses, insisting that they make the best wives.
She wrote:
“My Advice To Nollywood actors or Actresses looking for a Life Partner. LOOK WITHIN THE INDUSTRY,
Husband full there, Wife Full. Marry your selves . Your fellow actor understands you and your job better than an Outsider. Besides Nollywood actresses make the Best Wives . Argue with yourself if you no Gree 😝
Make You for No Old Where you Dey find Husband or Wife ooo!
Just a Piece of Advice. Me Sef nah Nollywood Actor I marry. A Word is Better for the Wise. #goddesssayso”. (www.naija247news.com).
Discover more from Naija247news
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.