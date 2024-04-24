Menu
Search
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Manufacturers’ N266 Billion Loss in 2023: High Costs Amid Inflation, Exchange Rate Volatility

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Manufacturers of consumer goods in Nigeria are grappling with significant losses totaling N266 billion in 2023, a sharp decline from the N320.5 billion profit recorded in 2022. This downturn is primarily attributed to the soaring costs of raw materials driven by inflation and exchange rate fluctuations. Despite recent positive trends in exchange rates, the impact of these challenges is expected to keep consumer goods prices elevated in the coming months.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Financial Vanguard’s investigation reveals a staggering 25.5% rise in the cost of raw materials for manufacturers in 2023. Even current stocks of raw materials procured through the first quarter of 2024 were acquired at higher costs, exacerbating the financial strain on companies.

The adverse effects on profitability have led manufacturers to implement strategies aimed at recovering losses through inflation-driven price mark-ups in 2024. With headline inflation soaring to 33.2% by the end of the first quarter of 2024, and the exchange rate averaging N1500/$1, manufacturers face unprecedented challenges in sustaining profitability.

Key players in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, including Unilever Nigeria Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc, and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, reported substantial increases in raw material procurement costs. This surge in costs, coupled with the revaluation of dollar-denominated loans, resulted in a combined loss before tax of N266.51 billion for the companies, contrasting sharply with the previous year’s profits.

Managing directors of affected companies, such as Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc and BUA Foods Plc, attributed the cost escalation to exchange rate volatility and inflationary pressures. They warned consumers to brace for further price hikes as a direct consequence of currency devaluation and inflationary trends.

In response to the persistent rise in raw material costs, companies are prioritizing localization initiatives to mitigate supply chain risks. Nigerian Breweries Plc, for instance, is expanding its sorghum cultivation areas, while Unilever Nigeria Plc aims to increase its locally sourced agricultural materials to over 50%.

Despite efforts to enhance local sourcing, financial analyst Mr. David Adonri highlights ongoing challenges, including insecurity hindering domestic raw material procurement. He emphasizes the detrimental impact of cost-push inflation on manufacturers’ profitability and the broader economy, urging concerted efforts to address these systemic challenges.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Tin-can Island Port Customs Command Surpasses Q1 Revenue Target by 139%
Next article
FPIs Surges by 167.8% in Nigerian Stock Market, Reaching N118.92 Billion in February 2024
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FPIs Surges by 167.8% in Nigerian Stock Market, Reaching N118.92 Billion in February 2024

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in Nigeria's stock market experienced...

Tin-can Island Port Customs Command Surpasses Q1 Revenue Target by 139%

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
The Tin-can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs...

Former Police Chief and Lawyer Advocate for State Police Amidst Concerns of Potential Abuse

Naija247news Naija247news -
Former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Sunday Ehindero, and a...

Oando Plc Pledges to Ramp Up Oil Production Following $78.71 Billion Loss in 2022

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Oando Plc has announced its commitment to enhancing oil...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FPIs Surges by 167.8% in Nigerian Stock Market, Reaching N118.92 Billion in February 2024

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in Nigeria's stock market experienced...

Tin-can Island Port Customs Command Surpasses Q1 Revenue Target by 139%

Maritime 0
The Tin-can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs...

Former Police Chief and Lawyer Advocate for State Police Amidst Concerns of Potential Abuse

Regions 0
Former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Sunday Ehindero, and a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading