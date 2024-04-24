Legendary actor Zulu Adigwe is dead

April 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood movie star, Pa Zulu Adigwe has reportedly passed away.

The reports making the rounds online have alleged that the seasoned movie star passed on in the late hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

A Nollywood movie producer, Stanley Nwoko who announced his passing on his Instagram page revealed that the cause of Zulu Adigwe’s death is yet to be known.

At the time of writing, the family of Pa Zulu Adigwe has yet to confirm or debunk the reports of his passing.

He wrote …

“I regret to announce the passing on a veteran actor.

Late Mr Zulu Adigwe 💔😭💔

What caused his death yet to be reviewed.

Rest in peace Good actor 💔😭💔😭” (www.naija247news.com).

