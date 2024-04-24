Menu
Kidnappers and terrorists should be properly punished for their crimes – Murdered Professor says in last interview

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Professor of Human Rights and Gender Law, Yinka Olomojobi was shot dead last week Friday, April 19, by suspected kidnappers at Iperu Remo, Ogun state.

Shortly before his death, he granted an interview to Vanguard where he spoke about armed conflict and human rights law.

In the interview, the Babcock University lecturer raised concerns about the security situation in the country and advised that the government must be firm and resolute in punishing kidnappers and terrorists to serve as a deterrent to others. He also spoke on other issues.

When asked what he thinks about the government of Nigeria granting amnesty to terrorists and insurgents, he advised against such while adding that they have to be punished to avoid future occurrences.

He said: “On the issue of amnesty, it is very complex because there has been an infringement of International humanitarian law and infringement of human rights laws.

“Once you have infringed on human rights law and the right to life has been taken away, I don’t think they should be allowed to go.

“There should be some punitive measure, otherwise, this may open the door for other insurgents to carry up arms at the end of the day knowing that there is a gateway to some amnesty.

“So what should happen is that everything should be in accordance with the law.

“They should be tried for breach of international humanitarian laws and for violation of human rights. They should go hand in hand.

“Same should also apply to other crimes such as kidnapping and corruption which is also becoming a major problem in the country.

“When people are properly punished for crimes they committed, I believe it will serve as serious deterrent to others.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

