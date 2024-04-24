Gunmen Kills Two In Taraba Community Attack

April 24, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Gunmen reportedly stormed NKST Church in Unom village, in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing two persons.
One Richard Yanaga, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, identified the victims as elder Daniel Torhile Torikondo and Mr. Vincent Ime Nzuul.
“God please help us. Today enemies attacked NKST Church Unom and killed Elder Daniel Torhile Torikondo and Mr.Vincent Ime Nzuul. Pray for us,” he wrote.
Discover more from Naija247news
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.