South South

Fubara Vs Wike: Rivers State Attorney-General Rejects Redeployment, Resigns from Executive Council

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

In a surprising turn of events, Prof. Zaccaeus Adangor, SAN, the Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, has rejected his recent redeployment to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) and tendered his resignation from the State Executive Council.

Adangor’s decision to step down followed closely after Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s announcement of a minor cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, which included Adangor’s redeployment alongside other officials.

In a letter personally signed by Adangor and dated April 24, addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, he expressed his refusal to accept the redeployment and simultaneously announced his resignation from the Executive Council, effective April 24, 2024.

Adangor cited Governor Fubara’s alleged interference in his duties as the reason for his decision. He accused the governor of directing him not to engage in legal proceedings against the state government, even when necessary.

The letter emphasized Adangor’s dedication to serving the people of Rivers State over the past five years and his desire to preserve his professional integrity.

His departure adds to the growing tension within the state’s political landscape, particularly concerning loyalists of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, who have recently faced challenges within the administration.

The resignation of Adangor underscores the deepening divisions within the Rivers State political framework and raises questions about the stability of the current administration.

Previous article
Multichoice Nigeria Announces Subscription Price Increase for DStv and GOtv
Next article
Wike vs Fubara Crisis: Resignations Dismantle Rivers State Economic Cabinet
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

