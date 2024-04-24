Four Persons Dies In Akwa-Ibom Auto Crash

April 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Four friends have died in an auto crash in Akwa Ibom.

It was gathered that the accident occurred on Sunday night, April 22, 2024 along Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that the victims identified as Abasiama Charles and Idara Udo, died alongside their girlfriends.

Facebook user, Abasi Ifreke Eshiet, who confirmed the incident wrote: “Two of my brothers and girlfriends died in accident last night.”

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to mourn them.

“Abasiam, my brother, I don’t understand. Just last week, You offered me palm wine twice at the Ikot Ekpene Club and once at my GRA residency in Ikot Ekpene,” one Yaknno Afangide wrote.

“We had shared these moments together. Just yesterday, you invited me to my local church, and I gave you an invitation to represent me because I wouldn’t be there. You even asked our Reverend to pray with me. You accompanied me to my late parents’ compound in the village, where we exchanged pleasantries, and I even sent you money to cover church expenses.

“You never said it was goodbye. Last night, I couldn’t sleep, which is unusual for me. When I woke up, my loyal aide and brother, Golden Samuel , told me a story that I didn’t want to believe—it couldn’t be you. But it was you. I was headed to the airport to catch my flight to Abuja when the Emaeyak Nnah Ekiko ringed me. He said wanted me to ensure that the police would release your body for burial, I did the needful…… but why? This was never our plan. My brother, I’m bitter and heartbroken. But only God knows why this happened. Rest in peace, Abasiam. You will be missed, and your memory will always be with me.” (www.naija247news.com).

