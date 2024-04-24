Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Four Persons Dies In Akwa-Ibom Auto Crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Four friends have died in an auto crash in Akwa Ibom.

It was gathered that the accident occurred on Sunday night, April 22, 2024 along Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that the victims identified as Abasiama Charles and Idara Udo, died alongside their girlfriends.

Facebook user, Abasi Ifreke Eshiet, who confirmed the incident wrote: “Two of my brothers and girlfriends died in accident last night.”

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to mourn them.

“Abasiam, my brother, I don’t understand. Just last week, You offered me palm wine twice at the Ikot Ekpene Club and once at my GRA residency in Ikot Ekpene,” one Yaknno Afangide wrote.

“We had shared these moments together. Just yesterday, you invited me to my local church, and I gave you an invitation to represent me because I wouldn’t be there. You even asked our Reverend to pray with me. You accompanied me to my late parents’ compound in the village, where we exchanged pleasantries, and I even sent you money to cover church expenses.

“You never said it was goodbye. Last night, I couldn’t sleep, which is unusual for me. When I woke up, my loyal aide and brother, Golden Samuel , told me a story that I didn’t want to believe—it couldn’t be you. But it was you. I was headed to the airport to catch my flight to Abuja when the Emaeyak Nnah Ekiko ringed me. He said wanted me to ensure that the police would release your body for burial, I did the needful…… but why? This was never our plan. My brother, I’m bitter and heartbroken. But only God knows why this happened. Rest in peace, Abasiam. You will be missed, and your memory will always be with me.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Kidnappers and terrorists should be properly punished for their crimes – Murdered Professor says in last interview
Next article
NSCDC deploys personnel to JAMB CBT centres in Anambra
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police arrest 3 suspected car snatchers, recover stolen vehicles

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Delta has...

NSCDC deploys personnel to JAMB CBT centres in Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

Kidnappers and terrorists should be properly punished for their crimes – Murdered Professor says in last interview

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Professor of Human Rights and Gender...

Family of Late Sound Engineer Have Refused to Exhume His Body – Producer says

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Movie Producer, Stanely Ontop says the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police arrest 3 suspected car snatchers, recover stolen vehicles

CrimeWatch 0
April 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Delta has...

NSCDC deploys personnel to JAMB CBT centres in Anambra

JAMB 0
April 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

Kidnappers and terrorists should be properly punished for their crimes – Murdered Professor says in last interview

Security News 0
April 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Professor of Human Rights and Gender...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading