Former Police Chief and Lawyer Advocate for State Police Amidst Concerns of Potential Abuse

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Sunday Ehindero, and a legal practitioner have joined the discourse on the establishment of state police in Nigeria, emphasizing its desirability while cautioning against potential misuse.

In a presentation titled “It is time for state police in Nigeria,” Ehindero highlighted the need for localized policing to tackle crime effectively. However, he also raised historical concerns about past abuse of state police by politicians for personal gain, stressing the importance of preventing such manipulation in the future.

Ehindero acknowledged the financial challenges associated with maintaining multiple police forces across states but noted recent efforts by the Federal Government to address these concerns through a revised framework for state police within the federal structure.

Similarly, lawyer Koko Asuquo echoed support for state police, citing the constitutional mandate of state governors as the Chief Security Officers of their respective states. Asuquo emphasized that state autonomy, a cornerstone of true federalism, necessitates the empowerment of states with their security apparatus.

While acknowledging potential risks of abuse, both Ehindero and Asuquo asserted that such risks exist under the current centralized policing system and advocated for robust mechanisms to safeguard against misuse of state police powers.

