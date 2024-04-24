Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Former Police Chief and Lawyer Advocate for State Police Amidst Concerns of Potential Abuse

By: Naija247news

Date:

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Sunday Ehindero, and a legal practitioner have joined the discourse on the establishment of state police in Nigeria, emphasizing its desirability while cautioning against potential misuse.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a presentation titled “It is time for state police in Nigeria,” Ehindero highlighted the need for localized policing to tackle crime effectively. However, he also raised historical concerns about past abuse of state police by politicians for personal gain, stressing the importance of preventing such manipulation in the future.

Ehindero acknowledged the financial challenges associated with maintaining multiple police forces across states but noted recent efforts by the Federal Government to address these concerns through a revised framework for state police within the federal structure.

Similarly, lawyer Koko Asuquo echoed support for state police, citing the constitutional mandate of state governors as the Chief Security Officers of their respective states. Asuquo emphasized that state autonomy, a cornerstone of true federalism, necessitates the empowerment of states with their security apparatus.

While acknowledging potential risks of abuse, both Ehindero and Asuquo asserted that such risks exist under the current centralized policing system and advocated for robust mechanisms to safeguard against misuse of state police powers.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Oando Plc Pledges to Ramp Up Oil Production Following $78.71 Billion Loss in 2022
Next article
Tin-can Island Port Customs Command Surpasses Q1 Revenue Target by 139%
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FPIs Surges by 167.8% in Nigerian Stock Market, Reaching N118.92 Billion in February 2024

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in Nigeria's stock market experienced...

Manufacturers’ N266 Billion Loss in 2023: High Costs Amid Inflation, Exchange Rate Volatility

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Manufacturers of consumer goods in Nigeria are grappling with...

Tin-can Island Port Customs Command Surpasses Q1 Revenue Target by 139%

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
The Tin-can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs...

Oando Plc Pledges to Ramp Up Oil Production Following $78.71 Billion Loss in 2022

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Oando Plc has announced its commitment to enhancing oil...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FPIs Surges by 167.8% in Nigerian Stock Market, Reaching N118.92 Billion in February 2024

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in Nigeria's stock market experienced...

Manufacturers’ N266 Billion Loss in 2023: High Costs Amid Inflation, Exchange Rate Volatility

Manufacturing 0
Manufacturers of consumer goods in Nigeria are grappling with...

Tin-can Island Port Customs Command Surpasses Q1 Revenue Target by 139%

Maritime 0
The Tin-can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading