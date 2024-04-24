Anambra State Assembly Passes Bill to Curb Secret Cult Activities

The Anambra State House of Assembly has approved the Anambra State Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Bill 2024, aiming to crack down on secret cults and related violence in the state.

After thorough scrutiny during the third reading, lawmakers passed the bill, emphasizing measures to combat secret cult involvement and possession of related materials.

Presiding over the session, Speaker Dr. Somtochukwu Udeze led a voice vote on each clause before directing the transmission of the bill to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for assent.

The bill presumes any individual participating in secret cult meetings as a member, with possession of related materials deemed incriminating. It grants law enforcement the authority to arrest those in possession of offensive weapons.

Punishments include life imprisonment or a minimum of 21 years for secret cult members, with provisions for rehabilitation for those renouncing their membership.

Ikenna Ofodeme, Majority Leader, highlighted the bill’s significance in combatting crime and safeguarding residents, expressing optimism about its impact.

