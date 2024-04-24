Adanma Luke deny allegations of not taking any action, provides update

April 24, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Movie producer, Adanma Luke gives an update on the steps done thus far and refutes unfounded claims that she did little in the wake of the boating catastrophe.

The distraught producer asserted that since the tragic passing of Junior Pope and others in the unfortunate boating accident, she and her team have collaborated actively with their families.

They have provided funds necessary to cover the expenses for the process of the burial including caskets and ambulances.

The crew members’ families have received the agreed amounts and the burial process and ritual were adhered to according to family’s request.

Details and video evidence of everything that have occured since the tragedy will be provided by Adanma Luke and her team.

She clarified that the accusations against her, according to which she did nothing during these families’ extremely painful and loss-filled times, are untrue.

Captioning her post, she wrote: “I’m human and can’t be that heartless to not do anything so they can rest in peace.” (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...