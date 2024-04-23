Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Unpatriotic Malian group asks Supreme Court to annul junta’s ban on political activities

By: Naija247news

Date:

BAMAKO, April 22 (Reuters) – The Malian Supreme Court should annul the ruling junta’s order to suspend political activities, a group of Malian political parties and civil society organisations said in an appeal on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The West African country has been under military rule since a coup in 2020. Tensions have risen in recent weeks over the authorities’ failure to organise promised elections and their subsequent decree that limits political life in the name of maintaining public order.

but concerns are mounting over its implementation. The National Healthcare Insurance bill – or NHI – would dismantle the existing two-tier system of public and private healthcare and bring in universal coverage.

The allied political and civil society groups opposed to the April 10 order said they had turned jointly to Mali’s top court “with the aim of annulling the decree which they consider tyrannical and oppressive,” they said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear when the court might consider the appeal.

Mali’s current junta seized power in a second coup in 2021 and later promised to restore civilian rule by March 2024 following elections in February of this year.

However, the authorities said last September they would indefinitely postpone the February elections for technical reasons, deepening concerns about democratic backsliding in West and Central Africa, where there have been eight coups over the past four years.

“We are witnessing the restriction of civic space and an attempt to seize power”, said Drissa Traore, Secretary-General of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH).

With the decree, “the Malian authorities are once again confirming their desire to stifle any dissenting voice and to lead Mali into an unprecedented dictatorial regime”, he said in a statement on Friday.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigeria Seeks $2.25 Billion in World Bank Loans, Plans Diaspora Bonds
Next article
African leaders call for rethink on tackling violent extremism
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Many killed as two Navy helicopters crash after colliding mid-air

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least ten people have been...

Customs adjusts FX rate for duties clearance twice in four days

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The exchange rate for customs duties...

FCCPC summons Chinese supermarket owner over alleged discrimination

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection...

Naira depreciates by 6% against Dollar at the official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Monday depreciated ...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Many killed as two Navy helicopters crash after colliding mid-air

Regions 0
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least ten people have been...

Customs adjusts FX rate for duties clearance twice in four days

Nigeria 0
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The exchange rate for customs duties...

FCCPC summons Chinese supermarket owner over alleged discrimination

Business News 0
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading