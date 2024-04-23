Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market advances by 0.13%, as investors gain N71bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Market on Monday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index advanced by 0.13% to close at 99,665.05 points from the previous close of 99,539.75 points.

Investors gained N71 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.13% to close at N56.367 trillion from the previous close of N56.296 trillion.

An aggregate of 306.6 million units of shares were traded in 8,298 deals, valued at N5.3 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 16 equities appreciated in their share prices against 19 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Japaulgold led other gainers with 9.58% growth, closing at N1.83 from the previous close of N1.67.

GTCO and FTN Cocoa among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.55% and 8.76% respectively.

Percentage Losers

THE INITIATE PLC led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N1.80 from the previous close of N2.00.

Prestige Assurance and OMATEK among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.84% and 9.52% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded 50 million units of its shares in 630 deals, valued at about N1.77 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded 48 million units of its shares in 951 deals, valued at N815.9 million.

UBA traded about 41.7 million units of its shares in 776 deals, valued at 956 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
