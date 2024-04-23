Menu
Spotify Records €168 Million Operating Profit in Q1 as Nigerian Subscriber Base Grows

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Spotify, the digital music service company, achieved a significant milestone in the first quarter of the year, with its operating profit soaring to €168 million, marking a substantial turnaround from a loss of €156 million during the same period last year. The company disclosed this in its earnings report on Tuesday, attributing the impressive performance to a surge in paying subscribers.

The operating profit, a new quarterly high for Spotify, was slightly impacted by higher-than-expected payroll taxes associated with share-based compensations, as detailed in the earnings report.

Despite falling just short of its projected figure of 618 million, Spotify’s active user base reached 615 million by the end of the quarter. Notably, the number of paid subscribers in Nigeria rose to 239 million, reflecting a gain of 3 million within the period.

Spotify attributed its robust performance in the quarter to healthy subscriber gains, improved monetization, and record profitability.

In a statement, the company expressed optimism about the strong start to the year, emphasizing its commitment to delivering on ambitious plans for revenue growth and margin expansion.

Further analysis of Spotify’s earnings report revealed a 20 percent year-over-year increase in revenue, totaling €3.6 billion. Since its inception, Spotify has focused on fueling growth by expanding into new markets and securing exclusive content like podcasts.

Daniel Ek, Spotify’s chief executive officer, highlighted the company’s strategic shift towards revenue growth and margin expansion in 2024. He expressed confidence in Spotify’s ability to achieve its ambitious plans and underscored the importance of continued growth across all facets of the business.

Looking ahead, Spotify anticipates an operating profit of €250 million in the second quarter of the year, along with projected revenue of approximately €3.8 billion. The company aims to add 16 million monthly active users (reaching 631 million) and 6 million paid subscribers (reaching 245 million) in the upcoming quarter.

Spotify also reported a 5 percent year-over-year increase in average revenue per subscriber in Q1, reaching €4.55, partially driven by price adjustments.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
