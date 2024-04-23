Menu
Diplomacy

President Tinubu to Undertake Official Visit to Netherlands, Saudi Arabia for High-Level Talks

By: Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Tinubu is poised to embark on an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Tuesday, where he will engage in high-level discussions with Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Rutte and is aimed at fostering stronger ties between Nigeria and the Netherlands.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s itinerary includes meetings with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, who serves as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA). These engagements underline the multifaceted nature of the visit, encompassing diplomatic, economic, and developmental agendas.

During his stay in the Netherlands, President Tinubu is scheduled to participate in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum, focusing on areas of collaboration such as agriculture and water management. The forum aims to explore opportunities for partnership between Nigerian and Dutch businesses, leveraging the respective strengths of both nations.

Moreover, discussions with Dutch officials will center on port management operations, tapping into the Netherlands’ renowned expertise in this field. This exchange of ideas and expertise is expected to contribute to the enhancement of Nigeria’s port infrastructure and operations.

Following his engagements in the Netherlands, President Tinubu will proceed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend a special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting focusing on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development. The forum will convene leaders from various sectors to discuss strategies for sustainable development and economic growth.

President Tinubu’s participation in these high-profile meetings underscores his commitment to advancing Nigeria’s economic agenda and fostering global partnerships. The discussions held during the visit are poised to yield tangible benefits for Nigeria, particularly in key sectors such as agriculture, water management, and port operations.

As Nigeria seeks to position itself as a key player in the global economy, President Tinubu’s diplomatic efforts underscore the importance of international cooperation and collaboration in driving sustainable development and prosperity.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

