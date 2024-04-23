Outrage as student of Lead British School caught bullying schoolmate

April 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Videos of female students bullying a lone female student at Lead British School, Abuja, has sparked outrage online.

In videos shared online, female students, dressed in school uniform, are seen slapping one female student identified as Namtira.

“What’s the boy’s name?” they asked as they confronted her and slapped her across both cheeks.

In one of the videos, the victim was seen being slapped 18 times by another female student while asking “Who broke my heart?”. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...