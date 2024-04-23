Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Shettima, Buhari, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Legislators, and Police Chief Weigh In on State Police Debate

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Former Nigerian leaders Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, alongside Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, have added their voices to the ongoing discussion on the establishment of state police in Nigeria. Their remarks came during a one-day dialogue on state policing held in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The dialogue, themed “Pathways to Peace: Reimagining Policing in Nigeria,” also featured contributions from Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, who offered a contrasting view on the matter.

President Bola Tinubu, serving as the special guest of honor at the event, reaffirmed his commitment to police reform. The dialogue, organized by the House of Representatives, aimed to explore the State Police Bill’s potential implications before its passage.

While the concept of state police has faced scrutiny in the past, recent security challenges have prompted a shift in attitudes. Notably, 16 states in the North expressed support for state police during a recent National Economic Council meeting, signaling a growing consensus on the issue.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, representing President Tinubu, emphasized that state policing could revolutionize law enforcement by addressing local challenges more effectively.

Former President Jonathan stressed the urgency of implementing state police, citing its success in states like Bayelsa during his tenure. He emphasized the need to address operational models and integration with national security structures.

In contrast, IGP Egbetokun argued that Nigeria is not yet ready for state police, citing concerns over multiple command structures and potential misuse by governors. He proposed alternative solutions, such as merging existing security agencies.

The event also saw contributions from traditional leaders, with Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, urging action over rhetoric. Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu highlighted the alarming rise in kidnapping incidents and emphasized the need for a comprehensive security strategy.

The dialogue provided a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and perspectives on a critical issue facing the nation. With differing viewpoints and concerns raised, the path forward on state police remains subject to further deliberation and legislative action.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Naira Plummets to N1,250 per Dollar in Parallel Market
Next article
Kenya to extradite fleeing Binance chief Anjarwalla back to Nigeria
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Many killed as two Navy helicopters crash after colliding mid-air

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least ten people have been...

Customs adjusts FX rate for duties clearance twice in four days

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The exchange rate for customs duties...

FCCPC summons Chinese supermarket owner over alleged discrimination

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection...

Naira depreciates by 6% against Dollar at the official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Monday depreciated ...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Many killed as two Navy helicopters crash after colliding mid-air

Regions 0
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least ten people have been...

Customs adjusts FX rate for duties clearance twice in four days

Nigeria 0
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The exchange rate for customs duties...

FCCPC summons Chinese supermarket owner over alleged discrimination

Business News 0
April 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading