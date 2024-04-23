Shettima, Buhari, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Legislators, and Police Chief Weigh In on State Police Debate

Former Nigerian leaders Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, alongside Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, have added their voices to the ongoing discussion on the establishment of state police in Nigeria. Their remarks came during a one-day dialogue on state policing held in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The dialogue, themed “Pathways to Peace: Reimagining Policing in Nigeria,” also featured contributions from Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, who offered a contrasting view on the matter.



President Bola Tinubu, serving as the special guest of honor at the event, reaffirmed his commitment to police reform. The dialogue, organized by the House of Representatives, aimed to explore the State Police Bill’s potential implications before its passage.

While the concept of state police has faced scrutiny in the past, recent security challenges have prompted a shift in attitudes. Notably, 16 states in the North expressed support for state police during a recent National Economic Council meeting, signaling a growing consensus on the issue.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, representing President Tinubu, emphasized that state policing could revolutionize law enforcement by addressing local challenges more effectively.

Former President Jonathan stressed the urgency of implementing state police, citing its success in states like Bayelsa during his tenure. He emphasized the need to address operational models and integration with national security structures.

In contrast, IGP Egbetokun argued that Nigeria is not yet ready for state police, citing concerns over multiple command structures and potential misuse by governors. He proposed alternative solutions, such as merging existing security agencies.

The event also saw contributions from traditional leaders, with Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, urging action over rhetoric. Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu highlighted the alarming rise in kidnapping incidents and emphasized the need for a comprehensive security strategy.

The dialogue provided a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and perspectives on a critical issue facing the nation. With differing viewpoints and concerns raised, the path forward on state police remains subject to further deliberation and legislative action.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...