News Analysis

NNPC Ltd. and Partner Restart Awoba Field, Aim to Reach 12,000bpd Production

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

NNPC Ltd. and Partner Boost Production to 12,000bpd from Awoba Unit Field

In a concerted effort to enhance the nation’s hydrocarbon assets’ productivity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), in collaboration with its Joint Venture partner, Newcross Exploration and Production Ltd., has recommenced production from the Awoba field.

The Awoba field, which ceased contributing to the Bonny Terminal in 2021 and was eventually closed down in February 2022 due to evacuation challenges and crude oil theft, has been rejuvenated by NNPC Ltd. and its partners since April 13, 2024.

Initially averaging at 8,000 barrels per day, production from the Awoba field is projected to reach a peak of 12,000 barrels per day within 30 days of full ramp-up. Moreover, Awoba is anticipated to substantially augment gas supply to the power sector and other gas-dependent industries.

Situated in the mangrove swamp south of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Awoba Unit spans OMLs 18 and 24, both managed by NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS).

NNPC Ltd. has recorded notable production achievements across its Joint Venture portfolio, significantly bolstering the nation’s overall production. Alongside the recent commencement of production at the Madu Field by NNPC Ltd./First E&P JV, the company successfully restarted production at OMLs 29 and OML 18 in late 2023, contributing an average of 60,000 barrels per day to the nation’s production output since their revival.

Commenting on the milestone, Mallam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., attributed the achievement to the supportive operating environment fostered by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Kyari expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including staff, operators, host communities, government security agencies, and private security contractors, for their pivotal roles in attaining this feat.

Godwin Okafor
