Data & News Analysis

Nigeria Seeks $2.25 Billion in World Bank Loans, Plans Diaspora Bonds

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria is actively pursuing financial aid from the World Bank, with a request for up to $2.25 billion in loans awaiting approval from the bank’s board in June, the government announced following the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, D.C.

Finance Minister Wale Edun disclosed that Nigeria also intends to issue diaspora bonds later this year as part of its strategy to attract essential foreign exchange into the country.

The proposed World Bank loans consist of $1.5 billion earmarked for development policy financing and an additional $750 million designated for programme-for-results financing, according to the government’s statement. A meeting is scheduled for June to finalize the approval of the loan package.

South Africa, meanwhile, is edging closer to a significant healthcare reform initiative.

The World Bank refrained from immediate comment on Nigeria’s loan request.

Nigeria, traditionally Africa’s largest oil exporter, grappled with a foreign exchange shortage that drove its naira currency to historic lows against the U.S. dollar this year. However, the currency has since shown signs of recovery.

President Bola Tinubu assumed office amidst an economy burdened by record debt, soaring unemployment, and substantial central bank financing. Nonetheless, Finance Minister Edun indicated in a recent interview with Reuters that the government successfully slashed federal borrowing from the central bank by half.

President Tinubu to Undertake Official Visit to Netherlands, Saudi Arabia for High-Level Talks
Unpatriotic Malian group asks Supreme Court to annul junta’s ban on political activities
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

