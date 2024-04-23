Nasarawa Police Arrest Three Suspected kidnappers

April 23, 2024.

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, said the suspects namely Babangida Abdullahi, 29, Mohammed Abubakar, 27, and Yakubu Sani,30, were arrested by operatives attached to the Mararaba ‘A’ Division of the Nigeria Police.

“The suspects allegedly conspired among themselves and placed a call across to one Ibrahim Idris of the same address, an uncle to one of the suspects,” the statement reads.

“They threatened to kidnap him if he doesn’t pay a ransom of N2 million.

“Scared of being kidnapped, the victim dropped the total sum requested by the suspects at their preferred location; after which they picked it up and shared it among themselves.”

The statement added that the three suspects have all confessed to the commission of the crime and effort is ongoing to arrest one member of the syndicate who escaped arrest by whiskers. (www.naija247news.com).

