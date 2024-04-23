Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Plummets to N1,250 per Dollar in Parallel Market

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Naira experienced a significant decline yesterday, dropping to N1,250 per dollar in the parallel market compared to N1,140 per dollar just a day earlier.

Similarly, in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the Naira saw a depreciation, reaching N1,234.49 per dollar.

Data obtained from FMDQ indicated that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM surged to N1,234.49 per dollar from N1,169.99 per dollar the previous week, signaling a depreciation of N64.5 for the Naira.

Consequently, the gap between the parallel market and NAFEM rates narrowed to N15.51 per dollar, down from N29.99 per dollar the previous weekend.

Court Clears Ex-NIMASA DG Akpobolokemi of N8.5bn Fraud Charges
Shettima, Buhari, Jonathan, Abdulsalami, Legislators, and Police Chief Weigh In on State Police Debate
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

