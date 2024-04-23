Naira Plummets to N1,250 per Dollar in Parallel Market

The Naira experienced a significant decline yesterday, dropping to N1,250 per dollar in the parallel market compared to N1,140 per dollar just a day earlier.

Similarly, in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the Naira saw a depreciation, reaching N1,234.49 per dollar.

Data obtained from FMDQ indicated that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM surged to N1,234.49 per dollar from N1,169.99 per dollar the previous week, signaling a depreciation of N64.5 for the Naira.

Consequently, the gap between the parallel market and NAFEM rates narrowed to N15.51 per dollar, down from N29.99 per dollar the previous weekend.

